Spartans blow Hurricanes away, MSU wins 78 – 58

TULSA, OK (WLNS) – After a slow start the Michigan State Spartans showed what happens when they come into a game as underdogs.

This Spartans got off to a slow start, down by as many as 12 points early in the first half.

MSU handled the Miami Hurricanes when the Spartans took the momentum. They went into halftime with an 11 point lead and didn’t give it up until they won with a final score of 78-58.

Nick Ward led MSU with 19 points. Miles Bridges added 18 points to the Spartan charge. Josh Langford also hit double digits with 13.

This sets up a showdown with number 1 seed Kansas Sunday.

One thing to consider for that game: Tom Izzo is 21-4 in two-day turnaround games. Hmmm…