Regional Transit Authority ends contract of agency’s CEO

DETROIT (AP) – The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan has terminated the contract of the agency’s CEO following a failed regional millage in November and recent questions over his job expenses.

The authority’s board announced the decision about Michael Ford on Thursday. Ford is being paid $161,000, which is the remainder of his contract that was set to end in October.

Ford says the developments appeared to be more over the regional millage loss and less about his expenses.

The board says it “did not find wrongdoing by Mr. Ford or any members of our staff.” Tiffany Gunter has been appointed interim CEO.

Expense reports The Detroit News earlier obtained through the Freedom of Information Act raised questions about the RTA’s spending and financial controls. Ford had repaid nearly $19,000 in expenses.