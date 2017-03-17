Police: DNA links suspect to slain Detroit college officer

DETROIT (AP) – Police say a man arrested in the shootings of two Detroit police officers is now a “prime suspect” in the death of a college officer.

Detroit Chief James Craig says DNA evidence links the man to Sgt. Collin Rose, who was fatally shot in November while on patrol for the Wayne State University police department.

Craig calls it a “first step.” He declined to release any other details Friday.

Meanwhile, two Detroit officers shot Wednesday night are recovering from their injuries. The injuries are not life-threatening, although one officer was shot in the neck. A suspect was arrested that same night and soon could face charges.

