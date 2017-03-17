Police: 2 dead after vehicle crashes into Kalamazoo River

By Published:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Police say two people have died after a vehicle crashed into the Kalamazoo River in southern Michigan.

The crash happened early Friday in Battle Creek. It flipped and floated down the river to near the Washington Street bridge.

Lt. James Martens tells the Battle Creek Enquirer a police department sergeant was on patrol when he saw a flash of light, crash debris and a vehicle floating.

Martens says the bodies were found inside the vehicle after it was pulled from the water.

The crash happened near where a car went into the river March 4. That vehicle floated away, prompting days of searching. It was found on Sunday by a fisherman. Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn’t found.

