Man charged with abusing 76-year-old mom he was caregiver for

ALMA, MI — A 53-year-old Alma man is jailed on a charge that he abused his elderly mother while he was her caregiver.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, police on Tuesday, March 14, went to the home of Richard R. Coin and his 76-year-old mother. Another person lived at the residence and had tipped off authorities, said Gratiot County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard.

“When authorities arrived, the mother had visible injuries and a significant internal injury,” Shephard said.

Police arrested Coin. His mother was first transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot, then airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She remained hospitalized as of Friday morning, Shephard said.

Coin “was the caregiver for his elderly mother,” Shephard said. “He essentially indicated he was overwhelmed with her care.”

Coin on Wednesday appeared in Gratiot County District Court for arraignment on one count of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse. The charge is a 15-year-felony.

The arraigning judge set Coin’s bond at $250,000 cash-surety or 10 percent. He was still in jail as of Friday morning.

