Lucifer-signed postcards sent to Jackson LGBT ordinance signers

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The debate over a non-discrimination ordinance in Jackson is taking a bizarre turn.

Postcards bearing the images of Satan and Jesus have been delivered to people who signed petitions to block the city of Jackson’s non-discrimination ordinance.

According to our media partners at MLive, the postcards began showing up today.

The petitions were circulated by a group of churches and grassroots groups.

Those groups are denying any knowledge of who sent out the postcards.

The Satan postcard is signed “Disrespectfully yours, Lucifer” and says stated “I’ll save you a spot down here.”

The Jesus postcard is printed, “I said ‘LOVE thy neighbor,’ not ‘Deny thy neighbor their basic civil rights.'”

The Jackson City Council will decide March 28 whether to repeal the ordinance or send it to the Aug. 8 election for city voters to decide.

More from MLive: Lucifer-signed postcards mailed to LGBT ordinance petition signers

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s