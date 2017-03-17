Lucifer-signed postcards sent to Jackson LGBT ordinance signers

Related Coverage Supporters rally for non-discrimination ordinance in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The debate over a non-discrimination ordinance in Jackson is taking a bizarre turn.

Postcards bearing the images of Satan and Jesus have been delivered to people who signed petitions to block the city of Jackson’s non-discrimination ordinance.

According to our media partners at MLive, the postcards began showing up today.

The petitions were circulated by a group of churches and grassroots groups.

Those groups are denying any knowledge of who sent out the postcards.

The Satan postcard is signed “Disrespectfully yours, Lucifer” and says stated “I’ll save you a spot down here.”

The Jesus postcard is printed, “I said ‘LOVE thy neighbor,’ not ‘Deny thy neighbor their basic civil rights.'”

The Jackson City Council will decide March 28 whether to repeal the ordinance or send it to the Aug. 8 election for city voters to decide.

