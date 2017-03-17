Free Coffee Friday visits Spring Arbor

By Published:

SPRING ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) – What better way to start a day than with a cup of coffee?

How about a free cup of coffee with the 6 News This Morning team at a local Biggby Coffee?

The popular event rolled into Spring Arbor this morning to treat Biggby customers to a free cup of brewed coffee.

6 News This Morning anchors Chivon Kloepfer, Justin Kree and StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls were on hand to serve up hundreds of cups of free coffee.

The monthly event visits Biggby Coffee shops throughout mid-Michigan.

Watch for Free Coffee Friday to visit a Biggby Coffee location near you soon.

The photo gallery below gives you a look at some of the fun today:

