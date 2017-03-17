FINAL: Michigan drops Oklahoma State 92-91

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) – This has been a magical post-season for the Michigan Wolverines. They finished the regular season with a 6-2 run and were looking forward to the Big 10 tournament.

When they all walked away after the team plane crashed during an aborted takeoff on the way to the Big 10 tournament it seemed the team was going to face its toughest challenge.

But the Wolverines rode their momentum to clinch the Big 10 title and a spot in Indianapolis to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys were set as a 2.5 point underdog to the Wolverines and the game opened as close as most observers expected.

At the half Michigan held a slim 41-40 lead.

The Cowboys asserted themselves in the second half, at time extending a lead to six points.

But the Wolverines clawed back to take a 70-64 lead with 9:00 to play.

Neither team was able to stretch out a lead and the Wolverines took a seven-point lead with one minute to play.

Michigan created some tense moments by going cold at the free throw line in the final minutes

They held on to win 92-91.

Next up will likely be the second seed Louisville Cardinals, provided that team gets by 15 seed Jacksonville State.