Fans enjoy close encounters of the Spartan kind

TULSA, OK (WLNS) – MSU is gearing up for the big game tonight.

Day two of the NCAA tournament and today is Michigan State’s turn to hit the hardwood.

They’ll be gearing up to play the Miami Hurricanes of the ACC.

Tip off set for approximately 9:30 p.m. on the TNT cable channel.

And although the game is 900 miles away from East Lansing fans were able to watch the Spartans practice yesterday and couldn’t be more excited to see the team up close.

“My husband is from Michigan so I am a Spartan fan,” says Spartan fan Angela Bell.

Tom Izzo fan steve Carvajal adds “I am a Kansas fan but I am a fan of Izzo. No better coach around then Tom Izzo.”

We asked one young fan who did he think is going to win, Michigan State or Miami and what was his guess for score. His answer? “Michigan State 78 to 70.”

Another fan has a close encounter with the coach. “I am really excited and I can’t believe it.”

“You got to meet Izzo! Yeah, I did! That was worth a million bucks right there.”

The excitement continues tonight in Tulsa and 6 News will have updates online and on 6 News.