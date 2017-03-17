Chelsea-area mom accused of having sex with 14-year-old

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 38-year-old Lima Township woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy appeared in Pittsfield Township’s 14A-1 District Court Thursday, March 16.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, a judge adjourned a probable cause hearing for Brooke L. Lajiness. A new probable cause hearing was set for March 30 and a preliminary examination for April 13.

Lajiness was arraigned March 3 on 13 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of furnishing obscenity to a child, district court records show.

In addition to the sex charges, Lajiness is accused of exchanging nude photographs with the 14-year-old, Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified at a March 3 hearing where he swore to the contents of the arrest warrant.

According to a transcript of that hearing, Pasternak told Magistrate A. Thomas Truesdell that the mother of the victim walked in to a Michigan State Police post a few weeks before March 3 to lodge a complaint about Lajiness having sexual relations with her son.

The majority of the incidents charged in the case are alleged to have occurred in the backseat of Lajiness’ car in a Lima Township driveway, Pasternak testified.

Lajiness confessed to having sex with the 14-year-old between eight and 15 times and exchanging naked pictures with him over the Internet, Pasternak testified.

“They started conversing and exchanging nude photographs while he was still in middle school,” Pasternak said, according to the transcript.

They began having sex in the summer of 2016 while the teen was between middle school and high school, the trooper testified.

Authorities said Thursday they are looking into the possibility of more victims.

“This case involves a defendant seeking out minors for sex,” Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella said.

Lajiness’ Ypsilanti-based attorney, David I. Goldstein, objected to talking about more than one alleged victim because the current charges pertain to one boy.

“He keeps talking about ‘minors,’ but there’s one,” Goldstein said.

The attorneys were sparring over whether or not Lajiness could travel to Lucas County, Ohio — where she’s originally from — to seek the support of family while her trial is pending. Judge J. Cedric Simpson ruled to allow her to travel to the Toledo area while she’s free on bond as long as she lets the court know.

Records show Lajiness posted $50,000 in cash, the bond set at her March 3 arraignment, and is free pending trial. She appeared at Thursday’s hearing accompanied by her husband.

Lajiness is not allowed near school property or any minors except her own children per the conditions of her bond, records show.

She also is not allowed to use any computers or social media websites. Simpson added a condition to her bond that she not be allowed to drink alcohol or use drugs.

