$100 Million in federal emergency money to flow for Flint water

FLINT, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Flint will be receiving a big financial boost in federal emergency funding.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, joined by Congressman Dan Kildee, say $100 million has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to help the city of Flint repair and replace water pipes.

“Today we have good news for families in Flint who have already waited far too long for their water system to be fixed,” said Senator Stabenow, Senator Peters, and Congressman Kildee.

In a joint announcement, the three said the EPA will allocate $51.5 million immediately for lead service line replacement, water main distribution improvements and corrosion control.

Of that $51.5 million, $20 million will come from the required State match and the other $31.5 million from federal funds.

Even though the funding has been approved for the remaining $68.5 million it won’t be provided until after the City and the State complete additional public comment and technical reviews.

The bipartisan funding was approved by Congress at the end of 2016.

It was part of a Presidential emergency declaration due to the public health threat from dangerous levels of lead in the drinking water.

Flint has struggled with water problems ever since a switch was made to a different source for drinking water and high levels of lead were detected from service pipes.