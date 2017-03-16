UPDATE: Boy burned in dangerous Jackson home still in hospital

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now been two weeks since a little boy was badly burned and a house of horrors was discovered in Jackson.

After several weeks, the 4-year-old boy is still in the hospital suffering from severe burns.

This is happening as neighbors wonder when the city will take care of the dangerous structure.

Two weeks ago, the community was shocked to learn what was going on inside the house on the 400 block of Adams St.

But it was nothing surprising to neighbors.

“It was just a matter of time before something drastic happened to those kids,” said neighbor Judith Okley.

Police were called to the house March 2 when a 4-year-old boy was severely burned by a torch lighter.

He was rushed to the hospital and the city immediately condemned the house.

Officials say the home was falling apart, and was full of vermin, feces and pets including dogs, cats, snakes, a pig and even an alligator.

“That’s the saddest part to me, the baby got burned and it took that for someone to come in with legal authority get this under control,” said neighbor Vanessa Davis.

While police don’t believe the child was set on fire intentionally, they say six kids who lived at the house were not being cared for.

Those children are now under the control of Child Protective Services.

The 4-year-old boy is still recovering from first and second degree burns all over his body at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

“That baby is going to be scarred for the rest of his life,” Okley said.

The Jackson Police Department says detectives are still investigating the incident, and the five adults who lived at the house could face criminal charges.

“Somebody should pay for what happened to that little boy,” Okley said.

As for the house, the homeowner now has three months to appeal to the city of Jackson if they want to take back control and fix it up.

“If they don’t do that, then this goes to the Building Code Board of Examiners and Appeals. If they see that it’s still unfit for habitation, at that point we do take possession and it goes into a demolition bid,” said City Public Information Officer Will Forgrave.

If that happens, the city hopes to bring down the house of horrors in the next three to four months.

“I just hope they move it quickly, and I am praying for the little boy,” Davis said.

If you live in the city of Jackson and know of a house that appears to have dangerous living conditions, you’re asked to contact Jackson Neighborhood and Economic Operations at 517-788-4060.