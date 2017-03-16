Staying Safe on Facebook Marketplace

Lansing, MI – Facebook Marketplace lets you buy and sell items with people around you. People occasionally compare it to eBay or Craigslist but people tend to prefer Facebook because of the amount of information you can gather from the seller. You have access to their public Facebook profile, profile picture and name.

Because of having access to this information, people tend to trust Facebook Marketplace more so than competitors. Just because you can see their Facebook page, does not mean that the information is real and it does not make what they are selling any more safe.

When buying or selling something on Facebook Marketplace, here are a few key tips to protect yourself:

– Use an online payment option like PayPal which helps to protect you and your order.

– Never transfer money directly to a seller without viewing the item in person first.

– Do purchase exchanges in a public place like a mall or local police station.

Make sure to use your best judgement when buying and selling items online. If someone’s message, post or profile looks suspicious, trust your instincts and walk away.