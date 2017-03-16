Reaction to CATA’s million dollar mistake

During yesterday’s Capital Area Transportation Board of Director’s meeting, it came out the company had paid $1.2 million in penalties and interest for late payroll taxes for fiscal year 2014 to fiscal year 2016.

It’s a service relied upon for transportation around the city and a trust between customer and company.

“I live in meridian township and we pay a boatload of taxes to CATA, and if they’re not paying their taxes, this 1.2 million dollars comes out of our pocket,” says Former Meridian Township Board member, Milton Scales.

In a statement from CATA, the first indications of a financial problem came to light in April of 2016 when CEO Sandy Draggoo received noticed from the state of Michigan for non-payment of payroll taxes.

At the time, Draggoo questioned the Finance Manager who told her there was a bank-transfer issue and that all taxes had been paid, in turn, resolving the issue.

However, months later, it was learned the problem had not been solved.

CATA shelled out more than $1-million in penalties and interest for filing of payroll taxes late 3-years in a row.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says, such a mistake, is in-excusable.

“I think in this case it wasn’t a matter than anybody was stealing money, I think it was just incompetence, but still, when you’re talking about the public’s money, we can’t have incompetence,” says Bernero.

CATA officials blame the finance staff for not following procedure and say those individuals are no longer employed by CATA. CATA also created righter oversight and reported controls. But for taxpayers including Milton Scales, that’s not enough.

“I would not trust them with another dime until someone takes a close look at their finances and finds out what is going on over there,” says Scales.

CATA wants to know why audit firms did not identify the problem, and has retained legal counsel to evaluate further options.

6-News reached out to CATA officials, however, they declined to go on-camera. Officials say the agency and it’s finances are in great shape, they’ve addressed the problem, and have no new information to report.