Police step up efforts to crack down on drunk driving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “St. Patrick’s Day is a really fun day, it’s a really stressful day, it’s a really long day for us…we love it,” said Dublin Square General Manager Dan Tyler.

It may be the calm before the storm but this St. Patrick’s Day, Tyler says he’s ready for whatever shenanigans are thrown his way.

“I love to watch everything that happens because believe me, you see everything,” Tyler stated.

Tyler says compared to a business as usual day at Dublin’s, St. Patrick’s Day is by far one of their busiest.

“They just come and go all day,” Tyler added.

All fun aside, that doesn’t mean drivers should get behind the wheel because Michigan State Police will be out in full force.

“There’s going to be extra patrols on the roads,” said Trooper Rachel Ramey of the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

Trooper Ramey says Michigan State Police and East Lansing Police Department enforce a campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“We look for anybody who may be swerving or anything like that, or impaired driving so to where they’re going off the road or not paying attention to the road where they run stop signs,” Trooper Ramey stated.

But it’s not just law enforcement who keep an eye on people drinking alcohol…Tyler says staff at Dublin know when to say “enough is enough” to their customers.

“We try not to throw a bunch of drunk people out on the street because we’ll stop them before they even get into our door,” said Tyler.

And the most important thing to remember if taking part in these festivities is police will be watching.

“We want you to have fun we just want you to be safe about it so I mean plan ahead so that’s the big part just planning ahead and just making sure that you designate somebody so that you don’t have to worry about it if you do start drinking, then you have someone to drive you home,” Trooper Ramey stated.