Peters Statement on President Trump’s Proposed Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Ranking Member of the Federal Spending Oversight Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding President Trump’s proposed budget that dramatically cuts critical domestic programs:

“President Trump’s proposed budget makes drastic cuts that will hit Michigan families and businesses in both urban and rural areas especially hard, including cuts to transportation services education, job training and programs that are essential for protecting the economic and environmental health of the Great Lakes, which provide drinking water to 40 million people and support Michigan’s multi-billion dollar shipping, fishing and agricultural industries.

“I am particularly disappointed that President Trump still has not put forward a comprehensive strategy to grow our manufacturing industry and create jobs. Instead, his budget proposal eliminates or slashes funding for critical programs that support the small businesses and manufacturers that are our country’s greatest job creators. Instead of gutting programs that Michigan families, seniors and businesses rely on, the President should focus on making smart investments to boost innovation and American manufacturing, strengthen our infrastructure and ensure our country remains economically competitive.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, I believe it is important for us to have a strong and innovative military, but we must also invest in our people to maintain our nation’s competitive edge. Congress has a responsibility to use taxpayer dollars efficiently and effectively, and members of both parties must work together to reduce wasteful spending and help shrink the deficit, but this proposal does more harm than good.”