Jurors to hear closing arguments in deadly meningitis trial

BOSTON (AP) – Jurors are set to hear closing arguments in the trial of a former pharmacy executive charged in a deadly national meningitis outbreak traced to tainted steroids made by a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy.

Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under federal racketeering laws.

Prosecutors allege that Cadden – the former president of the New England Compounding Center – ignored repeated warning signs that drugs manufactured by his company were being contaminated by mold.

The 2012 outbreak killed 64 people and sickened about 700 others.

Cadden’s lawyer says that prosecutors are trying to blame Cadden for mistakes made by other employees, including pharmacists and technicians.

Prosecutors say Cadden was responsible for making sure industry rules for sterility and cleanliness were followed.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.