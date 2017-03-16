Fraud Alert: Calls from the “Consumers Energy Business Department”

Lansing, MI – The St. Johns Police Department issue a statement on their Facebook page this afternoon. They say that several local businesses have reported receiving calls from the “Consumers Energy Business Department” today informing them that they will be shutting off the power or gas to the business if they don’t purchase pre-paid debit cards and make a payment.

This is a scam!

From the Consumer’s Energy website: “Consumers Energy never demands payment using only a pre-paid credit card” and the energy provider is telling its customers to never pay over the phone using a Green Dot card or other pre-paid credit card. In addition, customers should never give personal information or money over the phone to anyone they do not know.

If you get a phone call like this inform the caller that you know this is a scam and that you won’t be paying them.