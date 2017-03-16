Fraud Alert: Calls from the “Consumers Energy Business Department”

By Published: Updated:

Lansing, MI – The St. Johns Police Department issue a statement on their Facebook page this afternoon. They say that several local businesses have reported receiving calls from the “Consumers Energy Business Department” today informing them that they will be shutting off the power or gas to the business if they don’t purchase pre-paid debit cards and make a payment.

This is a scam!

From the Consumer’s Energy website: “Consumers Energy never demands payment using only a pre-paid credit card” and the energy provider is telling its customers to never pay over the phone using a Green Dot card or other pre-paid credit card. In addition, customers should never give personal information or money over the phone to anyone they do not know.

If you get a phone call like this inform the caller that you know this is a scam and that you won’t be paying them.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s