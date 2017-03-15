Trump to take on fuel standards, make Michigan stop

FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was at the center of the political media Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with a story on Trump's tax returns propelled by social media. The White House pushed back even before the release of the documents Tuesday night, saying that publishing the information was illegal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards.

The president is headed to Michigan today, where he’s expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama’s strategy to combat global warming.

He’ll be in Ypsilanti for an afternoon tour of a test site for self-driving cars. He’s also expected to have private meetings with auto executives and union officials.

The president is also scheduled to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, where he’ll lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson’s tomb at the Hermitage to mark what would have been Jackson’s 250th birthday.

While in Nashville the president is also scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in the city Wednesday evening – his second since being sworn into office.

