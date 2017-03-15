Titanic tales kick off monthly Michigan history series

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Lion Heart Autographs shows the Titanics last lunch menu. The menu  saved by a passenger who climbed aboard the so-called Money Boat before the ocean liner went down  was sold at an auction Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. (Lion Heart Autographs via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Historical Society of Michigan is launching a monthly lecture series that explores intriguing tales from — or involving — the state’s past.

“History Hounds” debuts Wednesday with “That Sinking Feeling: Michigan and the RMS Titanic” at the organization’s headquarters in Lansing.

The presentation highlights the ship’s fatal maiden voyage and Michigan residents who play a part in the story. Organizers say roughly 60 passengers were either Michigan residents or immigrants heading to the state.

Then-U.S. Sen. William Alden Smith from Grand Rapids led the official inquiry into the disaster. The findings spurred new maritime safety laws.

Upcoming lectures on other topics will be held April 12 and May 10.

Participants can attend in-person or online.

