The Lansing Lugnuts introduce three new caps

LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Lugnuts, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, unveiled three brand new Official Team Caps for the upcoming season.

“This is the latest big step in Lansing,” said team owner Tom Dickson. “We completed an award-winning renovation that brought The Outfield Lofts to center field, installed a new field for the upcoming season, and now we’re introducing the coolest caps in baseball.”

This is the first new addition to the look of the baseball team. New batting practice uniforms will be revealed next, scheduled to be revealed on Saturday, April 8th, as part of the Opening Day Block Party beginning at 3 p.m. at Cooley Law School Stadium. Open to the public, the event features an introduction to the 2017 Lugnuts, autographs, a Battle of the Drum Lines, a live concert from Global Village, roving entertainment and more, leading up to the 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

“I love the new look,” said general manager Nick Grueser. “For the first time since 2004, the Lugnuts have a revamped logo, caps and uniforms. It has everything feeling new and re-energized heading into our 22nd year in Lansing.”

The new Lugnuts road cap features a gray crown serving as the background for Luggie the Lugnut’s familiar face, paired with a black brim. An alternate red Luggie paired with a black brim will serve as the team’s new batting practice cap.

The Nuts will also wear a special script L cap, featuring a stylish gray L shadowed in red on a black background and paired with a red brim. The cap will be worn as the first of two alternate caps, showcased during select games.

“The process was intense and long but very exciting at the same time,” said Lugnuts assistant director of retail Matt Hicks. “After our graphic artist came up with the initial designs, both Minor League Baseball and New Era were very supportive from the start and helped us meet every deadline during the logo approval process.

“I believe we have some of the best logos in the minor leagues,” Hicks added, “but I’m thrilled to see us adding to an already strong selection. In addition to the Official Team Caps, our fans will see these new logos on several apparel and novelty items this season.

“This promises to be an exciting year for retail. So bring it on, I’m ready to outfit everyone with new Lugnuts logoed merchandise!”

Go Nuts and #GearUp at the Nuts & Bolts Shop online, calling (517) 827-2586 or visiting the store at Cooley Law School Stadium, located at 505 E. Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing. Nuts & Bolts is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or go to lansinglugnuts.com.