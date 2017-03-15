Students ‘kicking butts’ and raising awareness about tobacco

(WLNS) – 16,000 people die from tobacco use each year, but some high school students worked together to kick that statistic in the butts today.

“Don’t pick it up, don’t even try it,” Smoker Clela Gray warned.

Gray has been smoking since she was 16, she says its been a struggle ever since, one that dozens of students across Michigan are working to change.

“Even if one person sees the banner or sees the statistics then it can change their life,” Student in Youth Engaged in Prevention Raegan Routledge said.

Students part of the group Youth Engaged in Prevention kicked butt today at the Capitol, talking to lawmakers about the importance of keeping tobacco out of Michigan.

“We want to make sure that we get that message to the youth of America that this is a very dangerous habit,” State Democrat Representative Henry Yanez said.

Representative Yanez was there to talk about what he says is a severe lack of funding to bring awareness to the issue that kills thousands of people a year.

“It affected my family personally, my mom died of lung cancer, she was a heavy smoker,” Representative Yanez said.

The goal today is to raise awareness for the younger generation before it become a life long, or even life ending problem.

“Using tobacco leads to addictions and leads to health problems down the road,” American Cancer Society Michigan Governmental Relations Director Andrew Scheppers said.

As for Gray, she says after decades of smoking 2 packs a day, she is down to less that one, thanks to encouragement from her grandchildren.

“I want to be around for them,” Gray explained.

Those at the Capitol say they want to be around to see lawmakers put the fight against tobacco back at the forefront when it comes to funding.