Priest accused of sexually assaulting priest sent to trial

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting another priest in a church rectory has been ordered to trial in northern Michigan.

A judge found enough evidence against the Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka, pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

Obwaka is charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 28-year-old priest, who testified Tuesday. Police say the alleged crimes occurred on Feb. 1 while the man was sleeping.

Defense attorney Matthew Wojda says “there’s no question” there was sexual activity. But he says it was consensual, not an assault.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013. He’s in the Presque Isle County jail without bond.

