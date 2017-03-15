Poop-flinging prisoners would face 4-year felony under bill

LANSING, MI — Throwing feces, blood or other bodily fluids at an officer while in lockup at a jail or prison could land you an extra four years in prison under a pair of bills approved by the House Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday.

“I think there’s a problem currently with some folks who are being obstructive and are being real jerks, for a lack of a better term, in the jails and in the prisons and they’re creating a major problem,” said committee chair Rep. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Twp., who introduced one of the bills.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, House Bills 4118 and 4119 prohibit detainees or prisoners from knowingly throwing bodily materials including feces, blood, urine, saliva and semen at peace officers, corrections officers, parole officers, employees, volunteers and probation officers. Detainees or prisoners would also be prohibited from knowingly causing people to come into contact with those fluids.

The crime would be a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy, won a pair of amendments stating that the mentally ill or those with an intellectual disability could not be charged under this statute.

Kesto said these bodily materials present a serious health risk, with the potential to transmit bacteria and disease.

The House Fiscal Agency estimates the bill will have a fiscal impact on the state. The cost of holding a prisoner in 2016 was $36,000, and a prisoner could get four years in prison under this bill. The cost of supervising somebody on parole or felony probation is $3,500 per year.

The Michigan Department of Corrections did not have a position on the bills, a spokeswoman said. The department does have an ongoing “officer dignity initiative” that focuses in part on preventing prisoners from throwing bodily fluids.

Rep. Rose Mary Robinson, D-Detroit, said she didn’t like that prisoners attempting to throw bodily materials fell under the same rule as those who actually did as the legislation was written. She said criminal law typically separates out attempted crimes, and saw the attempted crime being a four-year felony as a “major flaw” in the legislation.

The committee voted to approve HB 4118 eight to three with one member abstaining, and voted to approve HB 4119 nine to three.

The bills head now to the full House. They would need to pass the House, Senate and earn a signature from Gov. Rick Snyder to become law.

This story first appeared on Mlive.com.