Local Quality Dairy robbed at gunpoint

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The search continues today for two men suspected of robbing a Lansing Township convenience store at gunpoint early this morning.

6 News is told two men walked into the Quality Dairy at the corner of St. Joseph Highway and South Waverly Road shortly after midnight.

They showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money.

After the clerk put cash into a backpack the two left the store.

The Lansing Township Police and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department began a search but were unable to find the suspects.

The suspects are described as two black males:

One suspect is 5’10”, light skin, with freckles on part of his face. He was wearing a black/grey puffy jacket with fur around the hood

The second suspect is 5’8″. He was also wearing a black puffy jacket and carrying a neon green backpack

If you have any information you are asked to call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.