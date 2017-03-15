“Kick Butts Day” focuses on tobacco industry

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is “National Kick Butts Day”.

Besides having a colorful name the day is dedicated to encouraging activism against the tobacco industry and nicotine addiction in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” list smoking as the leading cause of preventable death leading to almost half-a-million deaths in the U.S. annually.

According to organizers of “National Kick Butts Day” 3,000 kids under 18 try smoking for the first time each day.

Of that number 700 will become new, daily smokers.