GOOD NEWS: GM to bring back 500 jobs to Lansing Delta Plant

WILLOW RUN, Mich (WLNS) – There is good news today for hundreds of General Motors workers who are facing layoffs.

The giant automaker says 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities will be retained or added during the next 12 months.

The jobs opportunities are centered on these three plants:

Lansing Delta Township: Approximately 500 retained jobs to support production of the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave in the first quarter of 2018.

Romulus Powertrain Plant: Approximately 220 new jobs to increase production of the 10-speed automatic transmission to be used in multiple GM products, including the current 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Flint Assembly Plant: Approximately 180 retained jobs by redeploying team members from Lansing Delta Township to support production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks.

The Lansing Delta Township plant will drop a third shift this spring as production of the GMC Acadia moves to Spring Hill, Tennessee. In early 2018 GM will bring back approximately 500 jobs when new crossover vehicles begin production at the plant.

General Motors also is planning a series of programs to develop skills needed for future jobs.

Those programs include robotics, computer coding and bringing professionals back into the workforce.

