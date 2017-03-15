Fire destroys Muskegon foundry that serves auto industry

By Published: Updated:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A foundry that employs more than 100 people in western Michigan has been destroyed by fire.

Authorities in Muskegon say an equipment malfunction likely started the fire Tuesday night at Muskegon Castings. Forty people dashed to safety.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis says the building was swamped by smoke. He described the conditions as “pretty horrific.” The foundry had oils and metal dust, which can fuel a fire.

The Muskegon Chronicle says the foundry is part of the Port City Group. It makes aluminum die castings for the auto industry, including General Motors, Toyota and Subaru.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s