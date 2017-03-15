Fire destroys Muskegon foundry that serves auto industry

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A foundry that employs more than 100 people in western Michigan has been destroyed by fire.

Authorities in Muskegon say an equipment malfunction likely started the fire Tuesday night at Muskegon Castings. Forty people dashed to safety.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis says the building was swamped by smoke. He described the conditions as “pretty horrific.” The foundry had oils and metal dust, which can fuel a fire.

The Muskegon Chronicle says the foundry is part of the Port City Group. It makes aluminum die castings for the auto industry, including General Motors, Toyota and Subaru.