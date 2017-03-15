UPDATE: Two Detroit Police officers shot, suspect arrested

Published: Updated:

UPDATE: 12:16 a.m. – Detroit Police have confirmed they arrest a suspect who is believed to have shot two Detroit Police officers Wednesday night.

Police also say a weapon was recovered.

DETROIT, MI (WLNS) – Detroit Police officers are searching for a man who they say is a person of interest involved in shooting two Detroit Police officers on Detroit’s west side.

According to the department’s social media pages, police are looking for a man named Raymond Durham.

Officials say two Detroit Police officers were shot Wednesday evening, Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

 

 

 

