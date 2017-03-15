Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Chantoyia Patrice Jones has a felony warrant for Larceny out of Lansing. Jones is a black female, 29, 5’6″ and weighs 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Lavell Moore has a felony warrant for Assault out of Lansing. Moore is a black male, 40, 5’11’ and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Ledon Husband has felony warrant for Burglary out of Lansing. Husband is a black male, 58, 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.