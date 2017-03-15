UPDATE: Courtroom attacker sentenced today

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. – Joshua Harding has been sentenced for his attack on an assistant Ingham County prosecutor inside a courtroom.

When asked by the judge if he had anything to say to the court Harding responded by saying “It’s so easy a caveman could do it”, a reference to an insurance advertising campaign.

Harding will now serve an additional 20-60 years for the attack. That is in addition to the sentence he is already serving for sexual assaulting two boys in 2015.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a story with shocking video seen around the country nd it happened inside an Ingham County courtroom.

Joshua Harding, 35, is scheduled to be sentenced today for attacking and trying to kill a prosecutor in court last summer.

The video clearly shows Harding launching himself at a prosecutor and trying to stab him with a shank.

Last month he pleaded guilty to Assault to Commit Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon in jail.

He faces life in prison when he’s sentenced today.

When the judge asked what happened during the courtroom attack Harding gave a bizarre answer, saying he tried to give the prosecutor a “high-five” with a knife in his hand.

The courtroom attack happened as Harding was getting ready to hear a “guilty” verdict related to sexual assault charges involving two boys in 2015.

For that case he’s currently serving up to 38 years in prison.

Harding is expected in court this afternoon to hear his sentence for the courtroom attack.

6 News will also be in court and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.