Courtroom attacker to be sentenced today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a story with shocking video seen around the country nd it happened inside an Ingham County courtroom.

Joshua Harding, 35, is scheduled to be sentenced today for attacking and trying to kill a prosecutor in court last summer.

The video clearly shows Harding launching himself at a prosecutor and trying to stab him with a shank.

Last month he pleaded guilty to Assault to Commit Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon in jail.

He faces life in prison when he’s sentenced today.

When the judge asked what happened during the courtroom attack Harding gave a bizarre answer, saying he tried to give the prosecutor a “high-five” with a knife in his hand.

The courtroom attack happened as Harding was getting ready to hear a “guilty” verdict related to sexual assault charges involving two boys in 2015.

For that case he’s currently serving up to 38 years in prison.

Harding is expected in court this afternoon to hear his sentence for the courtroom attack.

6 News will also be in court and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.

