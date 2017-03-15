Common Ground adds to Opening Night lineup

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The lineup for the July 6 opening night at this year’s Common Ground Music Festival continues to expand.

20-year old Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara debuted with the top 5 single “Here” in 2015.

The song was tabbed as one of the Rolling Stone magazine’s top 50 choices for the year.

She’s been honored as the breakthrough Artist of the Year for 2016 by the Juno Awards in Canada.

More artists are being added to other festival nights.

Taking the stage Thursday, July 6 is hip-hop artist Kyle.

Recently he’s was joined by Lil Yachty on the single “iSpy”.

Also added to the July 6 lineup will be singer-songwriter James Arthur, pop singer Phoebe Ryan and Michigan native Olivia Millerschin.

Single day tickets for Thursday, July 6 go on sale this Friday, March 17.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.commongroundfest.com.