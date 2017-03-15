CATA discovers late payment of payroll taxes, resulting in penalties and interest

Lansing, Mich. – At CATA’s March 15 Board of Directors meeting, Chairman Robert Swanson reported a discovery that CATA had paid penalties and interest for late filings of payroll taxes in fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2016 of $1.2 million, which amounts to 6 percent of the payroll taxes that were paid.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, CATA says the late payments were the result of finance department staff not following established procedures. Those individuals are no longer employed by CATA.

“Board and staff recognize their stewardship of CATA’s resources,” said Swanson. “We are responsible for CATA’s finances. Staff is taking all appropriate measures necessary to ensure strong financial controls and assure legal compliance. In my opinion and in the opinion of CATA’s Audit and Executive committees our CEO, Sandy Draggoo, acted reasonably and appropriately based on audits, information received and in the way she handled the problem when it was discovered.”

The first indication of a problem was in April 2016, when Draggoo received a notice from the state of Michigan for nonpayment of payroll taxes, penalties and interest. The finance manager told her that there was a bank-transfer issue and that the taxes had been paid. He then said that he had followed up with the state and resolved the issue.

The full magnitude of the problem and the finance manager’s negligence was not realized until November 2016, after he separated from employment.

CATA has:

• Paid all taxes, penalties and interest in full

• Hired a licensed CPA as director of finance in June 2016

• Hired two CPAs in the finance department:

– A controller with dual-reporting authority to both the director of finance and CEO

– A new finance manager

• Established tighter oversight and reporting controls

• Filed an insurance claim to recoup losses for the former manager’s negligence

CATA is looking into questions as to why the audit firms did not identify the problem. CATA has also retained legal counsel to evaluate further options.

Draggoo said, “In the spirit of transparency and, given the board and staff’s fiduciary and moral obligation to taxpayers and the citizens of the communities it serves, CATA is issuing this written statement to its employees, member governmental agencies, and media contacts. It is important to say that we have recognized the problem, and we have put the necessary oversight and reporting controls in place in the finance department. CATA’s finances are secure.”