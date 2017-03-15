“Bee, Blue, Chili, Jimmy and Star” Pets Of The Day March 14

Meet “Bee, Blue, Chili, Jimmy and Star”, our Pets Of The Day today. Bee, Blue, Chili, Jimmy and Star are adult finches. There are three males and two females in this little feathered family. They must be adopted together and the fee is only $25. For $10 you can also get the bird cage. They are a fun bunch and are very relaxing to listen to as they tweet and chirp. You can learn more about these little gems by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

