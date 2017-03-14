University of Michigan launching online ‘teach-out’ series

By Published:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – University of Michigan is launching a modern twist on the teach-ins it started a half-century ago during the Vietnam War.

The Ann Arbor school announced Monday it will kick off its Teach-Out Series later this month with the first of four online educational offerings for participants around the globe.

The first teach-out, on the topic of authoritarian rule, begins March 31. It’s the same month of the first teach-in 52 years ago.

Organizers say they aim to capture the spirit of engagement of the earlier events while taking advantage of technology. They are designed to offer a “just-in-time” approach to learning.

Topics of future teach-outs, which run into May, are fake news, understanding scientific research and the future of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

