TASTY: Freebies and deal for National Pi Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is the day math lovers and pie lovers have something in common: It’s National Pi Day.

If you can remember back to your math class the first three numbers of the mathematical constant Pi are 3.14.

And while you’re cutting into your pie you might remember that Pi is the ratio of the circle’s circumference to its diameter.

That tasty bit of knowledge is celebrated with some freebies and deals.

Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering a free slice of Michigan ABC pie with the purchase of an entree.

Whole Foods is honoring the day with $3.14 off both large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizza pies.

Pizza is pie, too, right? Customers at Hungry Howie’s can get a one-topping pizza for $3.14.

