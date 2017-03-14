Snow, icy roads hamper power restoration efforts in Michigan

Published:

DETROIT (AP/WLNS) – A Michigan utility says snow and icy road conditions impeded efforts to restore electrical service to several thousand customers still without power following last week’s high winds.

DTE Energy says as of Tuesday morning about 7,000 customers affected by last Wednesday’s winds remain without power. Michigan got several inches of snow Monday and roads are slippery Tuesday.

Linzie Robinson of the Detroit suburb of Wayne was without power Monday and tells The Detroit News it’s been “a frustrating process.”

Crews have been working around the clock, but DTE notes remaining outages are complex and dispersed. The utility says there are a “number of jobs with extensive damage,” leaving pockets of customers without service.

Utilities say more than 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses lost power, including about 800,000 DTE customers.

In mid-Michigan there are still a few hundred DTE customers without power, primarily in eastern Ingham and Livingston counties.

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

