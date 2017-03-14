Scouts and Meridian Twp. firefighters serve up pancakes

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Many could argue that pancakes for breakfast is a great way to start your day especially when cooked by Meridian Township firefighters.

Local Cub and Boy Scout troops teamed up with the Meridian Township firefighters union this morning for an “all you can eat” pancake breakfast at the Okemos Community Church.

The partnership also helped to celebrate Meridian Township’s 175th anniversary.

Firefighters served up short pancake stacks along with sausage.

All proceeds raised will help benefit local Scouts as well as the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“So we’re going to have one fund for camperships and scholarships that all the troops can access through application and this will actually provide some of the kids opportunity to go to summer camp if they need extra funds,” explained assistant Scoutmaster Ted Ferris.