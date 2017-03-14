“Rosemary” Pet Of The Day March 14

By Published: Updated:

Meet “Rosemary”, our Pet Of The Day today. Rosemary is a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix girl. She’s a real sweetheart who loves to go for rides in the car. Look how pretty she is! Rosemary can be a little shy until she gets to know you and might prefer a quieter family. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Rosemary by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

