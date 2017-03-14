One injury in crash between Ionia patrol car and truck

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – One woman is recovering in an Ionia hospital today after her truck collided with an Ionia Department of Public Safety patrol car last night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dexter Street (M-66) and Steele Street.

The officer was responding to a non-emergency service call when he turned south onto Dexter Street.

A northbound vehicle turned into the path of the police car and the two collided.

The passenger in the truck was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with, what police tell 6 News, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and the police officer were not injured.

The crash was captured on dash-cam and will be reviewed.