More reports turned over to prosecutor in Spartan football sex assault cases

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving Michigan State football players is now in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Carol Siemon had requested follow-up reports from the Michigan State University Police Department last month.

In early February Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis confirmed that three Spartan football players had been suspended from the team and removed from campus housing after being investigated for sexual assault complaints.

A member of the Spartan football staff was also suspended with pay.

On February 16 police asked the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for arrest warrants to be issued against the three players.

Instead of warrants Prosecutor Carol Siemon asked for additional information on the cases.

On February 28 Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio broke his silence on the investigation, saying he felt it was important to reinforce the core values of the program and how seriously they are taking the allegations.

The Spartan football team is conducting spring practices now, with the annual Green and White Spring Game set for April 1.

Dantonio has closed all practices to the media and public and there is concern that the spring game will be closed while the player investigations continue.

Last year a crowd of 50,000 fans turned out for the game.