LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 16-year old boy is recovering at a local hospital this morning after police say he accidentally shot himself in the face.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. last night on the 900 block of North Walnut Street which is on the north side of town.

Police tell 6 News the boy is expected to survive and say they’re still investigating where the gun came from and who it belongs to.

No one else was hurt.