Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Cooking up corned beef and cabbage

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a St. Patrick’s Day favorite that many people go to for a nice, warm comfort meal.

If you plan on making the classic Irish dinner to celebrate with your family and friends, Chef Isaac from Gallery Brewery in Downtown Portland has a recipe that you can follow.

With a few ingredients and a little time, you can create this St. Patty’s day dish just in time for the holiday on Friday.

Chef Isaac’s Corned Beef & Cabbage

Ingredients:

• 3 Ibs corned beef brisket

• 5 small potatoes (pealed)

• 1 small packets carrots

• 2 head green cabbage

• 1 Onion (large)

• 3 Garlic cloves (minced)

• 1 quart Gallery Brewery Stout Beer

• 1 quart chicken broth

• 4 healthy shakes of All Purpose Herb Seasoning

• 3 pinches Sage (dry)

• 2 pinch salt

• 1 pinch pepper

Directions:

1. Place corned beef in large pressure cooker and cover with stout and chicken broth. Add the spice packet that came with the corned beef. Seal pot and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer approximately 15 minutes per pound or until tender.

2. Add whole potatoes, onions, garlic, seasonings and carrots, and cook until the vegetables are almost tender. Add cabbage and cook for 5 more minutes. Remove meat and let rest 15 minutes.

3. Place vegetables in a bowl and cover. Add as much broth (cooking liquid reserved in the pressure cooker) as you want. Slice meat across the grain.