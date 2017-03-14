DTE customers upset about continued outage and false promises

(WLNS) – Thousands of DTE customers are still without power almost a week after the wind storm blew out power across the state.

DTE customers want the company to know actions speak louder than words.

“Be honest about it,” DTE customer without power Richard Ringstrom said. “Don’t say you are going to do something and then not do it.”

Ringstrom says DTE actually notified him that his power was back on, but it wasn’t.

“Each time we shut down the generator, we unplug everything and lo and behold, no power,” Ringstrom said.

It is something he says has become a reoccurring theme.

“Now after doing it seven times this is getting tiresome.”

Around 20 miles away, it’s the same story for Christine Peek.

“My street and the whole area was showing we had power, and none of us did,” Peek said.

Now, six days after they lost power during last week’s storm, Peek and Ringstrom are just two examples of hundreds of frustrated DTE customers.

“I’m fast losing confidence in their ability to deal with this problem,” Ringstrom said.

Ringstrom says calling the utility doesn’t help either because he can never speak to a person.

But 6 News was able to get in touch with DTE Senior Communications Specialist Roneisha Mullen who says there is an explanation behind the false power restoration calls.

“When we re-energize that circuit, our system automatically sends a notification to everyone on the circuit that their power is restored,” Mullens said. “The one way to know for sure is to flip the switch.”

Mullens’ says more than 3,000 crews are still out working to get lights back on to the more than 4,000 customers still without power, reiterating that DTE has never handled a power outage of this magnitude before.