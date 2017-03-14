Armed robber hits Delta Twp gas station

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The search is on today for a man who deputies say robbed a gas station at gunpoint last night.

Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in Delta Township were called to an Admiral gas station on the 4300 block of W. Saginaw Hwy just after 7:30 p.m.

They tell 6 News that a man walked into the gas station, showed a gun and demanded money.

The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect ran away.

Deputies are looking for suspect described as a light-skinned black male.

The clerk was not injured and the investigation continues today.

If you have any information related to this incident please contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-5433.