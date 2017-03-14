AG Schuette warns of tax scams

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s tax season and that means you should be watching out for tax scammers.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is reminding people that there is an increase in tax related scams leading up to the April tax deadline.

“Tax season is the time of year that scam artists and crooks look forward to,” said Schuette. “Whether it is someone posing as an IRS agent, or as a tax preparer, you can never be too cautious with your personal information.”

Schuette emphasized that the IRS will never contact you by phone or email asking for personal information. The IRS will also never:

• Demand payment without any chance to appeal or question the amount due

• Threaten to have you arrested

• Require a specific payment method, like a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer

• Ask for your bank account number

Some email tax scams can be elaborate. There are scammers who will use the official IRS logo, will lift sections of text from the IRS’s website or will use forms with numbers similar to IRS forms

If you think you’ve been approached by someone claiming to be from the IRS there are some steps you can take:

• If you don’t owe taxes, hang up immediately or delete the email without opening it. Report any suspicious solicitation to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration hotline at 800-366-4484.

• If you do owe on your taxes, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 if you need federal tax assistance.

• Do not click on any links embedded in a suspicious email.

There is only one official IRS website and it is www.irs.gov

Never click on a link in an email; copy and paste the link into your browser. Links in an email can easily take you to a fake site.