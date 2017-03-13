“Tulip” Pet Of The Day March 13

Meet “Tulip”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tulip is a 1-and-a-half-year old “All American” breed girl. She’s a medium sized lady with a beautiful grey coat. Look at her pose for the camera! She’s been at the shelter about two weeks and she’s ready for her forever family. Tulip has been spayed, she’s current on her vaccinations and would love to go home with you today. You can learn more about Tulip by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

