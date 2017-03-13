“Tulip” Pet Of The Day March 13

Meet “Tulip”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tulip is a 1-and-a-half-year old “All American” breed girl. She’s a medium sized lady with a beautiful grey coat. Look at her pose for the camera! She’s been at the shelter about two weeks and she’s ready for her forever family. Tulip has been spayed, she’s current on her vaccinations and would love to go home with you today. You can learn more about Tulip by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.