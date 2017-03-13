TSA opens pre-check enrollment plan for fliers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Are you taking a flight out of town soon?

Here is some information you can use that will save you some time.

All frequent flyers may want to stop by the Capital Region International Airport this week to register with the TSA as a “known traveler”.

Today through Friday the agency will be enrolling people in its pre-check program.

You’ll have to bring your photo identification and provide your fingerprints as part of the enrollment.

Once you’re in the program you’ll get a “known traveler number” that lets you skip some of the more cumbersome parts of getting on a plane, like taking off your shoes and belt and taking electronics out of your bags.

Your number is valid for 5 years.

The cost to enroll is $85 and, although walk-ins are welcome, making an appointment is a good idea.