Thousands still without power, coping with generators

(WLNS) – DTE customers are still without power across the state, including more than 1,000 in the Williamstown Township area.

They might be loud, but generators have been keeping people warm and out of the dark for the past five days.

“I wouldn’t call it primitive, but you do take a step back,” DTE customer without power Richard Ringstrom said.

Ringstrom, from Williamstown Township says living this long without power isn’t a first for him

“We’re always the last to get service.”

Because Ringstrom lives so far from DTE’s headquarters they get power last. He says having a generator is the only way to survive, but there are still inconveniences.

“Can’t run the dishwasher, you can only get one burner on the stove to light up.”

Ringstrom says the price tag to run the generator isn’t a pretty sight either.

I don’t even try to keep track of it anymore because I would cry if I knew how much I was spending for gasoline,” Ringstrom explained.

He assumes he will be paying around $200 for the latest outage, especially when there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

“They keep promising that they’re going to be here but not such luck.”

DTE Senior Communications Specialist Roneisha Mullen says DTE will pay a $25 credit for those experiencing outages, and that the final restoration jobs are always the hardest.

“The jobs are becoming much more difficult so its taking more people for many hours to do the job,” Mullen’s said.

Mullen’s says DTE plans on customers getting power back by 11:30 p.m. and Ringstrom is patiently waiting to turn his generator off until then.

“Hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Ringstrom said.

Mullens’ says the company will send text messages, calls, or emails to alert customers of when power is being restored so they don’t have a surge with generators already on.